Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $26.02 Million Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,016,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Wendy’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.71 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

