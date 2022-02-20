Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 244,443 Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 894,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,443 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMWB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Similarweb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Similarweb Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.