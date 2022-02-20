QVT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

QVT Financial LP bought a new position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,000. QVT Financial LP owned approximately 0.21% of Nelnet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,556,000 after purchasing an additional 85,973 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth $3,653,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $99.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

