Brokerages Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Livent posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 433,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Livent has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

