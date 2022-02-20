The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $215,446,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after buying an additional 302,979 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,931,000 after buying an additional 296,428 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $346.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.55. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.23 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

