National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 261 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 67,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 15.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 123,802 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 7.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 314,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,401,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.81. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

