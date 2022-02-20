National Asset Management Inc. Has $4.13 Million Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,118,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,868,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $38.36.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $5.494 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.28%. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

