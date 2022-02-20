Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $153.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $132.00 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.80.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
