-$0.04 EPS Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Genasys reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. Genasys has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

In related news, CEO Richard Danforth acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Genasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genasys by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Genasys by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 52,442 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Genasys by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 228,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

