$342.91 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report $342.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $339.10 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $315.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,070 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,667,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,578 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 486,938 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,400,000 after acquiring an additional 428,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $97.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average of $97.64. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $111.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.02%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

