$342.91 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post sales of $342.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $348.64 million and the lowest is $339.10 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $315.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

PNFP opened at $97.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $111.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.02%.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,070 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

