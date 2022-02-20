$153.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will post $153.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.00 million. Mimecast reported sales of $133.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $594.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $596.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $693.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.50 million to $708.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Colliers Securities cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Mimecast by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $79.24 on Thursday. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

