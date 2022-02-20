SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report sales of $485.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $467.20 million to $494.80 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $455.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after purchasing an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 428,630 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 351,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,371,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

