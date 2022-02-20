Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 528 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $270.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

