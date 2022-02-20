Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock opened at $537.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $607.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.