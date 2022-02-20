Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $207.32 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494,519 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for approximately 2.2% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $207,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,877,000 after buying an additional 785,802 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,800 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,040,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,794,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

