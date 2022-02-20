Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 128,583 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 101.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,583 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after buying an additional 102,731 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1,273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

HRL opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

