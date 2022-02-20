Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $14,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 110.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 84.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after buying an additional 1,116,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $72,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of FTV opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.