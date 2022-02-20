SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) is Retirement Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,199,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,111,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 997.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 90,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 118,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV opened at $68.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

