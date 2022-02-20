Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

