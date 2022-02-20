Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 2,806 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.6% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $182.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.39 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

