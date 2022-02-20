Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 8,152 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,401,696 shares of company stock worth $86,041,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

