Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $17.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.4% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.2% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26.

