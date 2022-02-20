Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $409.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,517 shares of company stock worth $585,944. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC opened at $391.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.23. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $291.60 and a 1 year high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

