Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $273,000 in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in América Móvil by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $959,596,000 after buying an additional 8,399,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in América Móvil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,942,000 after acquiring an additional 167,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 215.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,522,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,440 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth $36,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:AMX opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

