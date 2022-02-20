Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,418,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

