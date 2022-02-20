Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,491 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $69,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $121.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

