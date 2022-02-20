CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

