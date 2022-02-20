Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 97.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 64.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,008,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 394,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.