Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 4.9% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Shares of BAM opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 21.76%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

