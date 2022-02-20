Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Acquired by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the quarter. Cambria Tail Risk ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000.

BATS:TAIL opened at $17.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22.

