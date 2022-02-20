Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastly by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fastly by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fastly by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastly by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 156,612 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSLY opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

