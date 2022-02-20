Adalta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,790 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

In related news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $6,793,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,703 shares of company stock valued at $18,740,095.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Zacks Investment Research lowered UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

UiPath stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.