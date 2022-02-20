Cambridge Trust Co. Has $51.27 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 2.2% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $51,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Amundi bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,628,000 after purchasing an additional 809,608 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $103.65 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.03 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

