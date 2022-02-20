TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 11,428 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Oportun Financial by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

