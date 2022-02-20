TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 547 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

FLT stock opened at $233.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.90. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

