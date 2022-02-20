TownSquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $61,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.59.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.