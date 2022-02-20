Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 57,100 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 819,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $29,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after buying an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,752,000 after buying an additional 585,782 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,641,000 after buying an additional 53,725 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $34.90 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91.

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $365,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,332 shares of company stock worth $2,627,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

