NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,138 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $30,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 60.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 37,901 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 17.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 51.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,703,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after buying an additional 913,131 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.