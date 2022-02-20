Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $693,000 in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 470,994 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after buying an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,616.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after buying an additional 444,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SEAS opened at $68.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett purchased 2,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.