Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.46. Approximately 9,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.72.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (QTAP)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.