The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,718 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,542 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after purchasing an additional 938,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Southern by 750.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,226,000 after buying an additional 907,521 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,512 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.