Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

