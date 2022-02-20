Brokerages Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target at $52.38

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

GLPI opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 over the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $430,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 90.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 196.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $268,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

