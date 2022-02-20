Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $136.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,407,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $10,361,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $141.70 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.07 and a 200-day moving average of $126.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.