TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 30.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $977,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IAA by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IAA by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,496,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,663,000 after buying an additional 156,625 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IAA. TheStreet downgraded IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

IAA stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.63.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

