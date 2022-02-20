TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $147.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.