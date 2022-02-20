Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 11,601 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Asana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $63.14 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.73.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.62.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $2,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,253,733 shares of company stock worth $536,613,282 and sold 112,440 shares worth $9,004,721. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

