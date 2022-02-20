Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $1.26 Million Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 48,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after buying an additional 1,047,445 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,364,000 after buying an additional 953,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 937,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 622,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $24.79 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Seaport Research Partners raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

