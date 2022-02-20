ACT Capital L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. GoodRx comprises approximately 0.9% of ACT Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $91,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in GoodRx by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,105,986 shares of company stock valued at $40,806,628 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GDRX opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $54.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

